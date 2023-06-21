SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ShrevePride will host its annual Q-Prom Saturday night where guests can ‘Seas Shreveport’ for the night.

Q-Prom will be held Saturday, June 24 starting at 7:00 p.m. This year’s event at Artspace Shreveport is cruise-themed and tickets are just $35.

Q-Prom will stretch throughout four levels of Artspace Shreveport and feature interactive activities, to give prom attendees the feeling that they are on the high seas. There will be a casino room, a game room, a comedy show, drag queens, a band, a DJ, and more ways to have fun just as you would find on a cruise.

A pre-prom dinner at Pepito XO, next door to Artspace will start at 5:30 p.m.

Dinner tickets are an additional $50 and the deadline to purchase tickets for the pre-prom is Wednesday.

You can purchase tickets for both events at Shrevepride.com.