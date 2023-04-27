SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When it comes to mom, finding the perfect gift can be hard, but these locally owned and operated stores can help you out.

Shreveport and Bossier have something for everyone, whether they love flowers, food, outdoor adventures or anything in between. These local stores have some of the highest Google ratings and can help you make this Mother’s Day a success.

Flowers for Mothers’ Day (Source: BestReviews)

The Traditionalist

• The Paper Tulip stationary store (5823 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA)

• Enchanted Garden gift shop (2429 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA)

• Lisa’s Flowers & Gifts florist (1700 Benton Rd, Bossier City, LA)

• The Chocolate Crocodile chocolate shop (460 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City)

Butterfly earrings (Source: BestReviews)

The Fashionista

• Peg & Co. Fine Jewelry (1700 Old Minden Rd Suite 175, Bossier City)

• Jaded the Boutique clothing and jewelry boutique (1605 Benton Rd, Bossier City)

High-tech gifts for mom (Source: BestReviews)

The Techie

• Tiger’s Tech City electronics store (5315 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA)

Candle warmer (Source: BestReviews)

The Decorator

• Sweet Scents n More candles and aromatherapy (2950 E Texas St UNIT 103, Bossier City, LA)

• Ivy & Stone home goods store (4320 Benton Rd, Bossier City, LA)

• Ellis Home & Garden gardening center (1150 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA)

Canoe sitting on a canoe/kayak trailer (Source: BestReviews)

The Outdoorsy Type

• Johnson’s Ranch Marina kayaking tours on Caddo Lake (5131 E. Cypress Drive, Uncertain, Texas)

• Betty Virginia Park trails and picnic areas (3901 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA)

• American Rose Center garden (8877 Jefferson Paige Rd, Shreveport)

• The Duck Pond fishing hole (E Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA)

• Bodcau Wildlife Management Area wildlife refuge (Travel north on LA Hwy 157 from I-20 at Haughton to Bellevue, then follow the signs to Bodcau WMA)

Massage tables in a hotel spa ( SYLVAIN THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Beauty Queen

• Spa Concepts Salon & Spa (428 Ashley Ridge Blvd, Shreveport, LA)

• Roman’s Nails Spa (25860 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA)

• Chemistry Hair Salon (220 Carroll St Suite E, Shreveport, LA)

NYT names top restaurants in the country (Getty Images)

The Foodie

• Vintage Wine Bar & Spirits (6535 Line Ave # 150, Shreveport, LA)

• Strawn’s Eat Shop breakfast and diner eats (125 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA)

• The Blind Tiger saloonlike eatery (120 Texas St, Shreveport, LA)

• Orlandeaux’s Café (5301 S Lakeshore Dr, Shreveport, LA)

• Anthony’s Steak and Seafood fine dining (7504 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA)

• Rhino Coffee café (721 Southfield Rd, Shreveport, LA)