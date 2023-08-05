SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Changes are coming to the State Fair of Louisiana in 2023. Today fair management announced that have heard attendee feedback and they want to draw more families.

As families make hard choices about how to spend money that is already stretched; cost can be a barrier for families to afford outings like the fair.

They will offer free parking on weekdays and weekends.

Kids under 2 will still get in free but now children three through twelve can get $8 tickets instead of $12 adult tickets. And the hours for this year have changed to weekdays 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.

Another issue they will readdress this year is security.

They plan to spend upwards of $200,000 during the run of the fair to ensure the event will be a family-friendly and safe outing.

In the past years, the fair has struggled due to weather and the pandemic.

State Representative Sam Jenkins of District 2 got $600,000 dollars for the State Fair of Louisiana from the State Appropriations Committee. Management did not say how they would spend the money, however, they did say more changes will be announced in the coming weeks.

Visit The State Fair of Louisiana website for more information. The fair runs from October 26 through November 12.