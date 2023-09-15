SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Enjoy all the Oktoberfest food, music, and drinks at Corks and Cuts in Shreveport on Saturday.

The Ellerbe Park Oktoberfest is back for another year of family-friendly activities.

Guests can expect food presented by Sassy Jo Grillers and Pork and Fork BBQ.

Beverages, tastings, and samples will be expected and served by these local businesses. The Seventh Tap Brewery, ‘Neat Wines & Southern Beverage’, Sazerac, ‘Corks & Cuts‘.

Other local vendors will be in attendance with more beverages, good eats, and entertainment, on September 16 from 3-10 p.m.

For the kids, a bounce house from Duvall Amusements Rentals will be available for play.

Oktoberfest is not complete without a music lineup. Performances from Hali Brown and Hidden Tracks.

The event organizers join Brittany Defran LIVE on Friday, September 15 at 11:00 a.m. to highlight details and more on what you can expect.