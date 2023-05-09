BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The highly-anticipated grand opening of Drago’s restaurant is Tuesday at Margaritaville in Bossier City.

Drago’s Seafood Restaurant is known as the inventor of the charbroiled oyster. It’s now serving up dozens of oysters and more for locals to enjoy.

“It’s the single best bite of food in town. You take butter, garlic, parsley, cheese, you put that on a Louisiana oyster. Baby, you can put that on a flip-flop and it’s going to be good,” Tommy Cvitanovich, owner of Drago’s Seafood Restaurant said.

The staff was ready to share a variety of sample dishes for a soft opening, attended by local officials and the media. Cvitanovich explains some of the dishes they serve.

“My favorite is probably the Fleur-de-lis Shrimp. It’s a fried shrimp with a roasted red pepper aioli with peanuts and peppers. We take dishes like boudin from Louisiana and we mix that with our beautiful shrimp and serve that together for a Boudin-stuffed shrimp that’s amazing. We have a crawfish meatball that’s to die for. We serve steaks, we serve alligator, our gumbo, I’ll put that up to anybody’s,” Cvitanovich said.

Cvitanovich is the second generation owner because Drago was his dad. He was a Croatian refugee that joined the U.S. army before opening up a restaurant that’s grown to seven locations. He passed away six years ago, but his legacy lives on.

“He loved hospitality. He loved taking care of people. He loved having fun. I went and saw him yesterday at the cemetery to let him know that hey we’re doing this. I can tell you that my dad is here with me. He’s here looking over us and he has a big smile on his face. Very proud,” Cvitanovich said.

Cvitanovich now runs each location along with his mom. Their goal is to serve great seafood in a fun dining environment.

“It’s all about great food. People are happy and receive great service. Great seafood. Cooking it the right way. That’s what we’re all about,” Cvitanovich said.

You can visit dragosrestaurant.com to see the times and menu items.