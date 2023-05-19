SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mavericks basketball team up with the NWLA Family Justice Center to break the cycle of domestic violence and sexual assault in Caddo, Bossier, and neighboring parishes.

Show your support by bringing a donation when you attend Sunday’s game!

The NWLA Family Justice Center provides vital assistance to domestic violence victims across multiple parishes, offering advocacy, shelter, assistance with restraining orders, law enforcement, and counseling.

Cheer on the Mavericks as they take on the Wichita Sky Kings, Sunday at Centenary College’s Gold Dome at 3:30 p.m.

Canned goods or other donated items to help the center in its efforts to break the cycle will be accepted on game day.