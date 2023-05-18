Children from Oasis Day Camp cool off in a fountain in Washington Square Park (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – School’s out for summer, and families in Shreveport-Bossier are looking for fun things for kids to do during the break. If you’re not sure where to start, here are some of the great activities and summer camps available to local families.

Community Events

Poke Salad Festival Parade

May 20 in Blanchard

Juneteenth Let the Good Times Roll Festival

June 16-18 at 101 Crockett St. in downtown Shreveport

Father’s Day 5K Run

Fun Run June 10 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. in Southern Hills Park, Fee $16.90

Sunflower Festival

June 29 – July 1 in Gillam

Freedom Fest and fireworks display

July 4 at South Bossier Park

July 4th Celebration in Hosston

4th of July Celebration in Blanchard

From 4:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. at the Northwood Hills Golf Club

Outdoors

Family Adventure Day

May 20 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Richard Fleming Park

Splash Kingdom Oasis

May 27 until Sept 4, prices vary

Sundays-Thursdays 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Fridays 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Saturdays 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Morning Nature Hike

June 3, 8, and Aug12 from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

National Trails Day Guided Hike

June 3 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

Keeping Nature Journal

June 3 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

Nature Storytime

June 8, July 13 and Aug 10 from 10:00 p.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

Junior Naturalists Workshop

June 8 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

Feeding Frenzy

July 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park

Academic and STEM

Code Ninjas

Multiple camps run between May 22-July 31 at Aerus Electrolux, Fees vary

YMCA of Northwest Louisiana 2023 Summer Camps

Sports, archery, reading, art, gardening, and swimming

Ages 5-11: May 30-Aug. 4 Mondays-Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at BHP Billiton YMCA, Fees vary

Summer Scholars Camp

Ages 3-7: Every Tuesday-Thursday of June and July from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Language & Literacy Center Shreveport, Fee $800

SPAR Youth Programs

Ages 6-14: Art program, Summer Reading Program and Weightlifting camp

LSUS 2023 STEAM summer camps

Ages vary by camp: Numerous camps cover design, art, movie making, creative writing, magic, sports, technology, and engineering, Fees vary by camp

Camp Aqua at Shreveport Aquarium

Ages 4-7: June 5-9 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Fee $140

Ages 6-11: June 12-16 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Fee $240

BizCamp (Middle and High School)

June 5-16 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Northwestern State University of Louisiana’s Nursing and School of Allied Health Education Center

Camp Island Disaster

Grades 1-6: Every Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the SciPort Discovery Center

Juneteenth Camp

Ages 3-7: June 17 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Language & Literacy Center Shreveport, Fee $25

Camp Invention

Grades K-6: June 19-23 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Elm Grove Middle School, Fee $285

CSI Camp (Ages 11-12)

July 11-13 at Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Safety Town

Princess Phonics Camp

Ages 3-7: July 15 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Language & Literacy Center Shreveport, Fee $55

Back-to-School Readiness Camp

July 18-20 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Language & Literacy Center Shreveport, Fee $75

Athletics

Rock Solid

Swimming, sports, dance and theater

Ages 3-14: May 22-Aug. 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Grace Community Church, Fees vary

Baseball/Softball/T-Ball

Caddo Parish T-Ball and Coach Pitch League

Begins the week of June 5 at Galilee Baptist Church P.B.S. Pinchback Park: Fee $10

Caddo Parish Softball/Baseball MLB Pitch Hit & Run and MLB Jr. Home Run Derby

June 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Captain Shreve High School

45th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament

July 7-9 at the Cargill Sports Complex

Basketball

Robert Williams Youth Basketball Camp

June 10 at LSU Shreveport

K-1st 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

2nd-8th grade: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

“Girl You Got It” Basketball and Empowerment Camp w/ Shantel Hardison

June 13 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at LSU Shreveport: Fee $20

Caddo Parish Youth Basketball Camp

July 24 at LSU Shreveport: Fee $15

K-1st grade: 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

2nd-4th grade: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

July 25 – 5th-8th grade: from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Boxing

Youth & Masters Boxing Invitational

June 30-July 1 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds: Tickets $10-$30

Cheerleading

Cheer Camp

May 23-Aug. 5 at Louisiana Cheernastics, Fees vary

School Squad Cheer Camp

Book one of several camp options at Champion Cheernastics, Fees vary

Disc Golf

Disk Golf Clinic for Youth and Adults

June 24 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Ford Park

Football

318 Takeover Youth Football Camp

Join 17 current and former NFL players Sunday, June 25 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Independence Bowl 12th Annual Youth Football Clinic

June 3 from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Independence Stadium

Centenary Skills & Drills Football Camp

July 15 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Independence Stadium: Fee $40

Gymnastics

Tiny Tots Tumbling Gymnastics Classes

Every Tuesday and Thursday from June 6-July 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Shreveport Athletic Center

AcroSports

Ages 5-11: May 22-July 21 from 7:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at AcroSports Gymnastics, Fees vary

Lacrosse

Youth Lacrosse Clinic

May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Shreveport Indoor Soccer Complex

Soccer

Caddo Parish/Cabosa Soccer Clinic

May 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Shreveport Indoor Soccer Complex

Caddo Parish Soccer Clinic

May 31 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Galilee Baptist Church Field

Caddo Parish/Vivian Soccer Clinic

June 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Legion Hills Community Center

Caddo Parish/Mooringsport Soccer Clinic

June 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Edwin Tuttle Currie Park

Tiny Tots Soccer Shots

June 30, July 17, Aug 7 at the Shreveport Indoor Soccer Complex

Weightlifting

SPAR Youth Programs

Ages 6-14: Art program, Summer Reading Program and Weightlifting camp

Youth Weightlifting Program/ USA Weightlifting

Ongoing: at LSU Shreveport USA Weightlifting Center

Mondays through Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until noon

The Arts

Comics, Cosplay and Animation Camp

Tuesdays-Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Artspace

Separated into two groups: grades 1-3 and 4-7

Summer Dance Academy

June 5-9 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Shreveport Dance Academy, Fee $625

Kids Sewing Camp at Shreveport Sewing Center(Ages 8-15)

Eco-Friendly Projects: June 5-9

Upcycled Clothing: June 19-23

Intermediate Handmade Travel: July 17-21

Game Supplies: July 24-28

Scribes & Scribbles

Grades 3-5: July 11-14 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery, Fee $30

Grades 5-7: June 18-21 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery, Fee $30

Summer Film Camps

Grades 3-8: Monster Movie Camp-June 12-16 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at LSUS, Early Bird Fee $119, Regular Fee $139

Grades 6-12: Suspense Camp-June 26-30 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Robinson Film Center, Fee $185, RFC Member Fee $150

Grades 3-12: Movie Musical Camp, Ghostbusters- July 10-14 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Robinson Film Center, Fee $185, RFC Member Fee $150

Camp of Games

Grades 3-4: June 20-23 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery, Fee $30

Grades 5-6: June 27-30 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery, Fee $30

Shreveport Little Theatre Camp (Ages 6-14)

The Lion King: July 10-14 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Fee $150

The Little Mermaid: July 24-28 from 9:00 a.m. until noon, Fee $150

Dance Camp 2023

Ages 6 and up: July 17-21 from 8:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Dance Loud Academy, Fees vary

Sleepaway Camps in the Region

Camp Fern in Marshall, Texas (Grades 1-10)

Girls’ Camp: Dates vary between June 4-July 1, Fees based on weeks attended

Boys’ Camp: Dates vary between July 2-July 29, Fees based on weeks attended

Camp Caney in Minden, La.

Grades 2-4: Pre-camp June 9-11 Fee $150

Grades 5-6: Elementary Camp June 12-16, Fee $300

Grades 7-12: Jr./Sr. High Camp June 19-23, Fee $300

Camp Ark-La-Tex in Elm Grove, La.

Sessions between June 4-July 22 at the Ark-La-Tex Christian Encampment, Fees vary by camp

You can find many more camps available in the area here.