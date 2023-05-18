SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – School’s out for summer, and families in Shreveport-Bossier are looking for fun things for kids to do during the break. If you’re not sure where to start, here are some of the great activities and summer camps available to local families.
Community Events
Poke Salad Festival Parade
May 20 in Blanchard
Juneteenth Let the Good Times Roll Festival
June 16-18 at 101 Crockett St. in downtown Shreveport
Father’s Day 5K Run
Fun Run June 10 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:15 a.m. in Southern Hills Park, Fee $16.90
Sunflower Festival
June 29 – July 1 in Gillam
Freedom Fest and fireworks display
July 4 at South Bossier Park
July 4th Celebration in Hosston
4th of July Celebration in Blanchard
From 4:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. at the Northwood Hills Golf Club
Outdoors
Family Adventure Day
May 20 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Richard Fleming Park
Splash Kingdom Oasis
May 27 until Sept 4, prices vary
Sundays-Thursdays 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Fridays 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Saturdays 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Morning Nature Hike
June 3, 8, and Aug12 from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park
National Trails Day Guided Hike
June 3 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park
Keeping Nature Journal
June 3 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park
Nature Storytime
June 8, July 13 and Aug 10 from 10:00 p.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park
Junior Naturalists Workshop
June 8 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park
Feeding Frenzy
July 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park
Academic and STEM
Code Ninjas
Multiple camps run between May 22-July 31 at Aerus Electrolux, Fees vary
YMCA of Northwest Louisiana 2023 Summer Camps
Sports, archery, reading, art, gardening, and swimming
Ages 5-11: May 30-Aug. 4 Mondays-Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at BHP Billiton YMCA, Fees vary
Summer Scholars Camp
Ages 3-7: Every Tuesday-Thursday of June and July from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Language & Literacy Center Shreveport, Fee $800
SPAR Youth Programs
Ages 6-14: Art program, Summer Reading Program and Weightlifting camp
LSUS 2023 STEAM summer camps
Ages vary by camp: Numerous camps cover design, art, movie making, creative writing, magic, sports, technology, and engineering, Fees vary by camp
Camp Aqua at Shreveport Aquarium
Ages 4-7: June 5-9 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Fee $140
Ages 6-11: June 12-16 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Fee $240
BizCamp (Middle and High School)
June 5-16 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Northwestern State University of Louisiana’s Nursing and School of Allied Health Education Center
Camp Island Disaster
Grades 1-6: Every Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the SciPort Discovery Center
Juneteenth Camp
Ages 3-7: June 17 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Language & Literacy Center Shreveport, Fee $25
Camp Invention
Grades K-6: June 19-23 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Elm Grove Middle School, Fee $285
CSI Camp (Ages 11-12)
July 11-13 at Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Safety Town
Princess Phonics Camp
Ages 3-7: July 15 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Language & Literacy Center Shreveport, Fee $55
Back-to-School Readiness Camp
July 18-20 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Language & Literacy Center Shreveport, Fee $75
Athletics
Rock Solid
Swimming, sports, dance and theater
Ages 3-14: May 22-Aug. 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Grace Community Church, Fees vary
Baseball/Softball/T-Ball
Caddo Parish T-Ball and Coach Pitch League
Begins the week of June 5 at Galilee Baptist Church P.B.S. Pinchback Park: Fee $10
Caddo Parish Softball/Baseball MLB Pitch Hit & Run and MLB Jr. Home Run Derby
June 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Captain Shreve High School
45th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament
July 7-9 at the Cargill Sports Complex
Basketball
Robert Williams Youth Basketball Camp
June 10 at LSU Shreveport
K-1st 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
2nd-8th grade: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
“Girl You Got It” Basketball and Empowerment Camp w/ Shantel Hardison
June 13 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at LSU Shreveport: Fee $20
Caddo Parish Youth Basketball Camp
July 24 at LSU Shreveport: Fee $15
K-1st grade: 9:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
2nd-4th grade: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
July 25 – 5th-8th grade: from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Boxing
Youth & Masters Boxing Invitational
June 30-July 1 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds: Tickets $10-$30
Cheerleading
Cheer Camp
May 23-Aug. 5 at Louisiana Cheernastics, Fees vary
School Squad Cheer Camp
Book one of several camp options at Champion Cheernastics, Fees vary
Disc Golf
Disk Golf Clinic for Youth and Adults
June 24 from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Ford Park
Football
318 Takeover Youth Football Camp
Join 17 current and former NFL players Sunday, June 25 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Independence Bowl 12th Annual Youth Football Clinic
June 3 from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Independence Stadium
Centenary Skills & Drills Football Camp
July 15 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Independence Stadium: Fee $40
Gymnastics
Tiny Tots Tumbling Gymnastics Classes
Every Tuesday and Thursday from June 6-July 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Shreveport Athletic Center
AcroSports
Ages 5-11: May 22-July 21 from 7:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at AcroSports Gymnastics, Fees vary
Lacrosse
Youth Lacrosse Clinic
May 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Shreveport Indoor Soccer Complex
Soccer
Caddo Parish/Cabosa Soccer Clinic
May 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Shreveport Indoor Soccer Complex
Caddo Parish Soccer Clinic
May 31 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Galilee Baptist Church Field
Caddo Parish/Vivian Soccer Clinic
June 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Legion Hills Community Center
Caddo Parish/Mooringsport Soccer Clinic
June 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Edwin Tuttle Currie Park
Tiny Tots Soccer Shots
June 30, July 17, Aug 7 at the Shreveport Indoor Soccer Complex
Weightlifting
SPAR Youth Programs
Ages 6-14: Art program, Summer Reading Program and Weightlifting camp
Youth Weightlifting Program/ USA Weightlifting
Ongoing: at LSU Shreveport USA Weightlifting Center
Mondays through Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until noon
The Arts
Comics, Cosplay and Animation Camp
Tuesdays-Fridays from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Artspace
Separated into two groups: grades 1-3 and 4-7
Summer Dance Academy
June 5-9 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Shreveport Dance Academy, Fee $625
Kids Sewing Camp at Shreveport Sewing Center(Ages 8-15)
Eco-Friendly Projects: June 5-9
Upcycled Clothing: June 19-23
Intermediate Handmade Travel: July 17-21
Game Supplies: July 24-28
Scribes & Scribbles
Grades 3-5: July 11-14 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery, Fee $30
Grades 5-7: June 18-21 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery, Fee $30
Summer Film Camps
Grades 3-8: Monster Movie Camp-June 12-16 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at LSUS, Early Bird Fee $119, Regular Fee $139
Grades 6-12: Suspense Camp-June 26-30 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Robinson Film Center, Fee $185, RFC Member Fee $150
Grades 3-12: Movie Musical Camp, Ghostbusters- July 10-14 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Robinson Film Center, Fee $185, RFC Member Fee $150
Camp of Games
Grades 3-4: June 20-23 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery, Fee $30
Grades 5-6: June 27-30 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at the R.W. Norton Art Gallery, Fee $30
Shreveport Little Theatre Camp (Ages 6-14)
The Lion King: July 10-14 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Fee $150
The Little Mermaid: July 24-28 from 9:00 a.m. until noon, Fee $150
Dance Camp 2023
Ages 6 and up: July 17-21 from 8:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Dance Loud Academy, Fees vary
Sleepaway Camps in the Region
Camp Fern in Marshall, Texas (Grades 1-10)
Girls’ Camp: Dates vary between June 4-July 1, Fees based on weeks attended
Boys’ Camp: Dates vary between July 2-July 29, Fees based on weeks attended
Camp Caney in Minden, La.
Grades 2-4: Pre-camp June 9-11 Fee $150
Grades 5-6: Elementary Camp June 12-16, Fee $300
Grades 7-12: Jr./Sr. High Camp June 19-23, Fee $300
Camp Ark-La-Tex in Elm Grove, La.
Sessions between June 4-July 22 at the Ark-La-Tex Christian Encampment, Fees vary by camp
You can find many more camps available in the area here.