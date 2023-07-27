SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Glo Fest returns with lights, an arts market, live music and a variety of food vendors along the Red River during the first weekend of August.

On the first Friday of the month, visitors can join the festivities at the Riverview Plaza near the Shreveport Aquarium to watch the light show on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights.

The festival takes place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Celebrate local artisans and shop for treasures, including paintings, sculptures, and jewelry, as live music provides the soundtrack.

Bring the whole family as kids can join the fun with hands-on art activities.

Take a break and enjoy food vendors offering BBQ, Latin cuisine, and sweets. Treat yourself to frozen desserts from Heaven’s Italian Ice and Snow Stoppers to beat the heat.

Visitor parking is inside the aquarium parking garage on Milam Street, in the Bally’s garage, or across the street between Sci-Port and the J. Bennett Johnston Visitor Center.