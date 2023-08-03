SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 6th Annual Ratchet City Music Fest returns to the State Fair of Louisiana fairgrounds on Saturday, August 5th from 4-11 p.m.

There will be a backpack giveaway, free haircuts, live performances, vendors and so much more.

“We partner every year with Marvkevea’s Learning Center. Last year we gave away about a thousand backpacks,” Tucker said.

Admission is free from 2-4 p.m. when the backpack giveaway takes place.

In addition to school supplies, this festival offers a great opportunity for kids to have one final weekend of fun before heading back to the classroom. They will have the chance to enjoy many kid-friendly activities including a petting zoo!

Of course, can’t forget about the music! There will be many performances by Shreveport artists, showcasing their musical abilities for everyone to enjoy.

“We have over 20 local artists. The festival is mostly music-centered, and they are competing for one thousand dollars,” Tucker explained.

Admission to the festival is $20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Ratchet City Music Fest.