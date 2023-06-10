SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A special exhibit returns to Sci-Port Discovery Center for families to enjoy this summer.

GamePort is back, bringing smiles to those young and older, and challenging the best of gamers.

The GamePort exhibit showcases the history of gaming through the different eras of consoles and popular games.

“It’s great watching people’s reactions, especially the parents. It’s nostalgia for them,” said Ian Sommers, Sci-Port Discovery Center spokesperson.

Nostalgia turns to competition. As a father and son challenge each other to old school arcade fighting.

“It takes me back to my childhood. It’s the stuff I grew up with,” the dad said.

GamePort also features classic games like Tic-Tac-Toe, checkers, and Simon Says.

“I’m a gamer and love gaming so I thought I’d check it out,” said an attendee.

The special exhibit offers a lot of interactive features for families to enjoy.

“I think Gameport is very fun!” said one young attendee.

GamePort is a part of Sci-Port’s focus on STEM activities.

“We look at how to build computers and also gaming consoles. So the component aspect but also strategy. You know a lot of the older games weren’t meant for a younger audience. They just kind of happened that way with pop culture,” Sommers said.

Allowing for creative thinking and gaming competition for gamers of all ages. GamePort is open until September under Sci-Port’s regular operating hours. You can go to their website to learn more.