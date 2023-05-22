SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “Le Tour des Jardins,” a popular garden touring event in Shreveport-Bossier, is making its return after a two-year break caused by COVID-19.

This year’s edition will showcase some of the most captivating private gardens in the Shreveport and Bossier City area.

On June 3, the garden tours will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and on June 4, the tours will run from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As you explore the enchanting gardens, visit the Garden Bazaar, located at the Red River Research Station in South Bossier City. The bazaar will feature an array of food trucks and vendors.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with Northwest Louisiana Horticulture Extension Agent Mark Wilson, who will be on hand to answer any questions you may have while touring the Louisiana Super Plants gardens.

NWLA Master Gardener Garden Tour (Source: Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners)

This year’s tour encompasses six exceptional gardens in the area, each with its own distinctive charm:

Hedy and Don Herber’s garden in Benton boasts a beautiful lake view, a greenhouse, and a serene gazebo. The garden is adorned with a variety of roses, palms, cannas, hostas and exotic plants. Mary and Rodney Roppolo’s garden in Benton is home to over a dozen rose varieties. Additionally, you’ll discover althea, caladium, magnolias, and garden water features. Don’t miss their vegetable garden, abundant with cucuzza and more. Gretchen Henry’s whimsical cottage garden, nestled in the Broadmoor neighborhood, is a haven for pollinators. You’ll find a diverse assortment of plants and flowers, including clematis, Peruvian lilies, and angel trumpets. The garden’s artistic yard decor and a fish pond filtered by pickleweed add further beauty. Bob and Alexis Petrus’ garden, located in the Ellerbe Rd. area, boasts vibrant flower beds surrounding a pool. Sunshine ligustrum, roses, hydrangeas, althea and grape vines are just a few of the flora that grace this garden. Lynn Estes’s garden, also situated in the Ellerbe Rd. area, is home to remarkable hardscapes and tropical foliage. Bridges and a stone creek pathway enhance the garden’s allure, while banana plants, sun patients, lantana and daylilies bloom in the beds. Jessica and Stan McCallon’s sunny garden in south Shreveport blooms with an abundance of annuals and perennials. Plumeria, altheas, azaleas and a star jasmine wall encircle a pool and patio.

Participating in the garden tour not only grants you a unique experience but also supports the Master Gardeners’ mission of enhancing gardening knowledge in the community.

Advance tickets are available for $10 and can be purchased at any Citizens National Bank or by calling the Northwest Louisiana Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets online at www.nwlamg.weebly.com or at any garden on the days of the tour for $15.