SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As schools in Caddo and Bossier prepare to close for the holidays, keeping the kids entertained becomes a top priority.
Luckily, there are fun camps and activities available for local families. Take a look at some of the sports, STEM and other options in the area:
BHP Billiton YMCA – Christmas Dance Camps
Dec. 20-22 (ages 7 – 12) 1-3 PM
Dec. 20-22 (ages 4-6) 9 AM-11:30 AM
Dec. 27-29 (ages 7 – 12) 1-3 PM
Dec. 27-29 (ages 4-6) 9:30-11:30 AM
Non-member $50
Register online
SPAR – Basketball Camp
Dec. 20th (3rd-12th grade) Check-In: 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Free
Register online
SciPort Discovery Center – Christmas Break Camp
Dec. 20-22 (Ages 6-11) 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Dec. 27-29 (Ages 6-11) 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Jan. 2-5 (Ages 6-11) 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
$189 for three days
$79 for one day
Purchase online
Shreveport’s Fun Camp – Holiday Break Camp
Dec. 20-22 (Ages 5-12) 9-3:30 p.m.
Dec. 27-29 (Ages 5-12) 9-3:30 p.m.
Jan. 2-5 (Ages 5-12) 9-3:30 p.m.
$285 for full break
$35 a day
Purchase online
Code Ninjas – Parents’ Night Out
Dec. 22 (Ages 8 and up) 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Dec. 29 (Ages 8 and up) 6:30-9:30 p.m.
$35
Purchase online
Numerous activities for kids and teens are also available at the Shreve Memorial Library system and Bossier Parish Libraries.
These events can help your family make this holiday break full of fun, learning, and excitement!