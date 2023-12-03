SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As schools in Caddo and Bossier prepare to close for the holidays, keeping the kids entertained becomes a top priority.

Luckily, there are fun camps and activities available for local families. Take a look at some of the sports, STEM and other options in the area:

BHP Billiton YMCA – Christmas Dance Camps

Dec. 20-22 (ages 7 – 12) 1-3 PM

Dec. 20-22 (ages 4-6) 9 AM-11:30 AM

Dec. 27-29 (ages 7 – 12) 1-3 PM

Dec. 27-29 (ages 4-6) 9:30-11:30 AM

Non-member $50

Register online

SPAR – Basketball Camp

Dec. 20th (3rd-12th grade) Check-In: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Free

Register online

SciPort Discovery Center – Christmas Break Camp

Dec. 20-22 (Ages 6-11) 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Dec. 27-29 (Ages 6-11) 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Jan. 2-5 (Ages 6-11) 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

$189 for three days

$79 for one day

Purchase online

Shreveport’s Fun Camp – Holiday Break Camp

Dec. 20-22 (Ages 5-12) 9-3:30 p.m.

Dec. 27-29 (Ages 5-12) 9-3:30 p.m.

Jan. 2-5 (Ages 5-12) 9-3:30 p.m.

$285 for full break

$35 a day

Purchase online

Code Ninjas – Parents’ Night Out

Dec. 22 (Ages 8 and up) 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Dec. 29 (Ages 8 and up) 6:30-9:30 p.m.

$35

Purchase online

Numerous activities for kids and teens are also available at the Shreve Memorial Library system and Bossier Parish Libraries.

These events can help your family make this holiday break full of fun, learning, and excitement!