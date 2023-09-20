BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Looking for weekend plans? Sunday, you’ll have the chance to enjoy a dinner under the stars, all while contributing to a good cause.

Keep Bossier Beautiful is gearing up for the organization’s annual fundraiser that allows it to continue its work to decrease litter, enhance recycling, and make Bossier a beautiful place to live.

“Dinner Under the Stars” will showcase all the East Bank has to offer.

You can enjoy the tastes of some of the favorite local cuisine from various East Bank District restaurateurs and the instrumental sounds of musician Curtis Mills on the saxophone.

There will also be a raffle and door prizes, as part of this enchanting evening.

For more information and to purchase your ticket, visit Dinner Under the Stars.