Shreveport, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Little Theatre is gearing up to raise the curtain on their summer musical, Anything Goes.

Anything Goes is set aboard the ocean liner S. S. American, where nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en route from New York to England. Her pal, Billy Crocker, has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt, but the problem is Hope is engaged to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner are Public Enemy #13, Moonface Martin, and his sidekick-in-crime Erma.

With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Martin join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.

“We’ve been working together since June, so it’s really exciting that we have all bonded together and found lots of laughter even backstage,” explains Carr.

SLT says Anything Goes premiered on Broadway on November 21, 1934, at the Alvin Theatre, where it ran for 420 performances, becoming the fourth longest-running musical of the 1930s. A revised version of the show opened Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre on May 15, 1962.

According to Shreveport Little Theatre, this 2022 Revision has twice as much dance music as the 1962 version! Including the hits “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “You’re the Top,” “Friendship,” and many more.

“You will not be bored sitting in your chair,” says Carr.

Anything Goes will open for performances on July 21 and run for two consecutive weekends, including four matinees. Performance dates are July 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22, 23, 29, 30 at 2:00 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit Shreveport Little Theatre.