SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The weather is getting warmer, and you and your honey are looking for the best date night activity in Shreveport-Bossier. We’ve got just the list for you.

The Shreveport-Bossier area is not lacking in restaurants and activities perfect for your next date night. From dining to arcade games to late-night walks in the East Bank District in Bossier City, every couple will be able to enjoy a night out that suits their interest.

Restaurants

The Vintage

Feeling a little fancy? Located inside Bally’s on 451 Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport, couples will not be disappointed in this upscale wood-clad restaurant serving the classics along with beer, wines, and cocktails.

The Noble Savage

Those couples seeking a laid-back bite and live music can visit 417 Texas Street in Shreveport for a great local experience with specialty drinks and more.

The Blind Tiger

Seeking an early spot for date night? The Blind Tiger offers Cajun and American bites for an early dinner experience. Weekend goers can expect it to be closed by 8:45 p.m.

The Missing Link

Looking for a casual first date spot in Shreveport? Look no further than the wide selection of hotdogs at The Missing Link. Located at 504 Texas Street, Suite 100, this may be the perfect place for those late-night romantic vibes.

BeauxJax Crafthouse

Funky-feel hopefuls can visit 501 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City for a Cajun po’boy and live music. With a large selection of drinks, you can’t go wrong with this data night.

Flying Heart Brewing & Pub

Pizza lovers unite! This pub offers a variety of pizza, wings, craft beer, and the best way to unwind after a long week. Located at 700 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City, you and your significant will be impressed.

Activities

Bayou Ave Throwing

After getting drinks at BeauxJax craft house, you and your honey can scoot down the block to relieve some tension and see who is the better axe thrower. You can find Bayou Axe Throwing at 509 Barksdale Blvd in Bossier City.

SBC Breakroom

Maybe you and your sweetie are filled with rage and need an outlet. SBC Breakroom is open for appointments only for those seeking some chaos in their lives. Located at 2000 Benton Road in Bossier City, couples can prepare to destroy glass, old appliances, electronics, and more!

Escape SBC

Looking for a double-date night idea? This interactive and team-building game at Escape SBC allows you to spend a few hours as a detective. With two locations, both Shreveport and Bossier City residents can enjoy. The Shreveport location is at 8856 Youree Drive and the Bossier City location is at 2708 Plantation Drive.

The Robinson Film Center

Film buffs should look no further than the Robinson Film Center located at 617 Texas Street in Shreveport. This two-theater movie house screens independent, international, and classical films. It is also home to an upstairs bistro with a variety of food and drinks.

Bear’s

If you are looking for a weeknight adventure, Bear’s in Shreveport offers karaoke and trivia for those couples who want to sing their heart out or put their knowledge to the test. Located at 1401 Fairfield Ave, date-night goers will have no shortage of parking and good vibes.

Surge Entertainment

Competitive couples looking for that arcade feel can check out Surge Entertainment at 2950 E Texas Street in Bossier City. Arcade games won’t be the only thing you find at Surge. Competitive couples can duke it out in bowling, sports simulators, or just enjoy some nachos together.