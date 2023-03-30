SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bats will fill the stacks as the best-selling author and Caldecott Honor winner Brian Lies comes to this year’s Children’s Book Festival in Shreveport.

Brian Lies, bestselling author and illustrator of the Bats series featuring Bats at the Library, Bats at the Beach, and Little Bat Up All Day, is headlining the Shreve Memorial Library’s Children’s Book Festival on May 6.

Lies and other bestselling authors, including Dhonielle Clayton and John Gallager. Tristan Strong series author, Kwame Mbalia will also be there to greet fans along with cartoonist, screenwriter, and creator of the HILO graphic novel series Judd Winick.

SML copy of Bats at the Beach by Brian Lies (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SML copy of John Gallager’s Meow Max and Judd Winick’s Hilo series (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SML copy of The Last Gate of the Emperor by Kwame Mbalia (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SML copy of The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

The free, family-friendly event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the LSU Shreveport campus and is open to the public. It features famed children’s authors, local authors, children’s book illustrators, popular costumed characters from children’s favorite books, interactive games, and activities for all ages.

Children will have the opportunity to take photos with Pete the Cat, Bad Kitty, Winnie the Pooh, Curious George, Little Critter, Junie B. Jones and Madeline at the party. Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating its 100th birthday at the festival this year, and cupcakes will be available for the first 100 children.

SML Children’s Book Festival 2022 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SML Children’s Book Festival 2022 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

R.L. Stine at SML Children’s Book Festival 2022 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SML Children’s Book Festival 2022 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SML Children’s Book Festival 2022 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

R.L. Stine at SML Children’s Book Festival 2022 (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Local businesses and organizations will offer interactive ways to promote a love of reading and lifelong learning fun at Literacy Lane. Children can play games while improving their literacy skills and the services these organizations offer. Literacy Lane activities are free to play.

Grab a bite to eat at the Hot Dawg Hut or concessions provided by LSUS Auxillary Services.

The festival schedule of events includes: