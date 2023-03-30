SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bats will fill the stacks as the best-selling author and Caldecott Honor winner Brian Lies comes to this year’s Children’s Book Festival in Shreveport.
Brian Lies, bestselling author and illustrator of the Bats series featuring Bats at the Library, Bats at the Beach, and Little Bat Up All Day, is headlining the Shreve Memorial Library’s Children’s Book Festival on May 6.
Lies and other bestselling authors, including Dhonielle Clayton and John Gallager. Tristan Strong series author, Kwame Mbalia will also be there to greet fans along with cartoonist, screenwriter, and creator of the HILO graphic novel series Judd Winick.
The free, family-friendly event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the LSU Shreveport campus and is open to the public. It features famed children’s authors, local authors, children’s book illustrators, popular costumed characters from children’s favorite books, interactive games, and activities for all ages.
Children will have the opportunity to take photos with Pete the Cat, Bad Kitty, Winnie the Pooh, Curious George, Little Critter, Junie B. Jones and Madeline at the party. Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating its 100th birthday at the festival this year, and cupcakes will be available for the first 100 children.
Local businesses and organizations will offer interactive ways to promote a love of reading and lifelong learning fun at Literacy Lane. Children can play games while improving their literacy skills and the services these organizations offer. Literacy Lane activities are free to play.
Grab a bite to eat at the Hot Dawg Hut or concessions provided by LSUS Auxillary Services.
The festival schedule of events includes:
|10:00 a.m.
|Festival Opens (Author Tents, Literacy Lane, Concessions, Activities)
|10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|Shreve Memorial Library 100th Birthday Party Celebration (SML Tent)
10:30 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
|Author Performance – John Gallagher, Max Meow graphic novel series (Theater)
|11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.
|Author Performance – Judd Winick, HILO graphic novel series (Theater)
|12:30 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
|Author Performance – Dhonielle Clayton, The Marvellers, The Belles series, Shattered Midnight, Blackout, Tiny Pretty Things (Theater)
|1:30 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.
|Author Performance – Kwame Mbalia, Tristan Strong series, Last Gate of the Emperor, and Black Boy Joy (Theater)
|2:30 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.
|Author Performance – Brian Lies, Bats series, The Rough Patch, Wombat Said Come In (Theater)
|4:00 p.m.
|Festival Closes