SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple art exhibitions that explore historical and cultural ties between Louisiana and France are scheduled to take place at Centenary College in Shreveport this autumn.

Here is a list of the free artist talks and art exhibitions at the Meadows Museum that will take place between Aug. 30 and Nov. 15:

Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. – Jude Williams will discuss From Now on We’re StarDust, an exhibition that opens on Aug. 28 at Project Space Gallery. It will close on Sept. 22

Wednesday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. – Terry Konrath discussing Visual Gumbo, which opens on Aug. 28 and closes on Dec. 2

Wednesday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m. – Panel discussion for Centenary in Paris. The exhibition opens on Aug. 28 and closes on Sept. 30

South Realism X by Edgar Cano will be on display from Sept. 26 through Oct. 27

Simulacrum by Jessica Hawkins will run from Oct. 31 through Dec. 2. She will discuss her artwork on Nov. 6 at 4:00 p.m.

From Mon., Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. until Dec. 2, the Shreveport Art Club’s Nature’s Wonders will be on display.

On Wed., Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. – Ben Vazquez and Emerson Horne will discuss Chasing the Tiger: A Commentary on Colonial Fantasy

Meadows Museum will also exhibit artworks by Jean Despujols in October. Despujols was a French painter who settled in Shreveport. Despujols’ artwork founded the Meadows Museum.

Jean Despujols self image. Image: Meadows Museum, Centenary College.

The first three exhibitions will have a preview reception on August 26 from 4-5 p.m. Entrance to artist talks and art exhibits is free, and the event is open to the public. Meadows members are permitted early entry beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Centenary College is known for engaging the community through the innovative academic discourse of the arts. The museum opens at 9 a.m., closes at 5 p.m. during the week, and is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information, call Meadows Museum at 318-869-5163 or check out their website.