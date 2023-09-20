CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation has officially opened its first disc golf course at Earl G. Williamson Park in Oil City.

The nine-hole course is designed to promote physical fitness and provide opportunities to foster social activities and team building, as stated in a media statement.

“We are excited to continue our work to build quality of life through our Caddo Parish park system,” said Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Director Patrick Wesley.

The 40-acre park provides a boat ramp, two playgrounds, a 450-foot fishing pier, paved parking, restrooms with showers, and areas for camping and RV camping.

The new disc golf course is located at 11425 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City, Louisiana.

An eighteen-hole disc golf course is in the preliminary stages of developing another disc golf course spanning over 200 acres at Eddie D. Jones Park in Keithville. The projected completion date is scheduled for Fall 2024 and the park remains closed until further notice.