SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weekends are typically the best time to have events and socialize with people, but the heat is making that almost impossible.

Shreveport Mutual Aid is a group of neighbors helping the community, despite the high temperatures. Every Saturday, at Caddo Common Park, they provide free, homecooked meals, tools for harm reduction, and ways to cool off from the heat.

On a day when it’s 103 degrees, a towel soak in cold water and draped over the neck can make all the difference. The group also gives out fruit, water, Gatorade, and electrolytes. Unfortunately, one member says that the heat is unbearable, especially for those unhoused.

“Probably about half the people who eat with us are unhoused, so they’re usually like downtown and stuff like that, and we’ll drive around and see them just dying- dying where their camp is at, not able to just move basically,” said Nicholas Parker, a member of Shreveport Mutual Aid.

Parker says that the heat has reduced the number of people who come from 80 to about 50 people.

Shreveport Farmers’ Market has also noticed some decline throughout the day due to triple digit temperatures.

“There’s an ebb and flow through the day so, we do see a lot of people first thing in the morning when we open at 7:30, it is a little cooler of course, and then we see kind of a lull then it picks back up around 10:30 and then a lull and then we get a little bit more of a pickup around lunch,” said Emerie Holtzclaw, the market manager at Shreveport Farmers’ Market.

Holtzclaw proudly states that the market is the only USDA-approved farmers’ market in the Northwest Louisiana region. They have about 80 vendors every weekend, selling everything from meats and fresh produce to soaps and jewelry.

The food is also a selling point and cool, refreshing beverages that can be enjoyed in the shade or under the pavilion.

“We have plenty of vendors that have lemonades and cold drinks, and cooking demonstrations that have cold orzo salad. So different ways to kind of have a short refresher and we again, have shaded seating to enjoy that food,” said Holtzclaw.

While many vendors have tents and fans to keep themselves and customers cool, hot days make it hard to do business. One vendor says she is just trying to make money, but the heat poses a health concern.

“We’re here, my husband is at the Bossier Farmers’ Market today and he has a lot harder time, he’s, he’s a lot bigger than I am. He’s a bigger man and so he has a lot harder time. Like I know sometimes he’ll be outside and he’s about to have a heat stroke just being outside. I’m like, man we’re just trying to make some money and he’s out here like, I’m about to die,” said Leslie Salley, owner of Sobo Cold Brew.

Due to the heat, Salley says that she is excited for her business to have a storefront in Pierre Bossier Mall. They will have a soft opening on Tuesday, July 1st, but their grand opening will be Tuesday, August 22nd.

The Shreveport Farmer’s Market is open Saturdays from 7:30 am – 12:30 pm at Festival Plaza.