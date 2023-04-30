BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This weekend, the Bossier Night Market is returning with more than 200 vendors, food and more to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

On May 6, the market will set up in the parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall by Sears. The free event features 13 food trucks, over 200 vendors, more than 50,000 twinkling lights and live music.

Saturday’s event runs from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Guests can visit vendors selling crafts, farmers’ market goods, jewelry, ceramics, hunting and fishing goods, skincare, home decor and more than 12 local boutiques available throughout the market. The Cinco de Mayo Bossier Night Market also highlights dozens of specialty vendors offering street tacos, salsa, roasted corn, tamales and more.

Bossier Night Market – Cinco de Mayo (Source: InstaGraham Events)

There will also be free kids’ activities, face painting, balloons and street performers. The event is leashed pet-friendly and handicapped accessible. Event parking is free.

The Night Market is in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall, facing I-20 near Sears and Virginia College. You can get more information and updates on their Facebook page and website.