SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As spring breezes blow into fiery summer heat SPAR pools and spraygrounds are open to help families stay cool.

Spraygrounds are a great way to cool off during hot summer months. The cool water sprayers allow children to enjoy outdoor play in Louisiana’s sweltering heat.

There are six spraygrounds throughout Shreveport that are open daily from 8 a.m. through 9 p.m. Spary parks will remain open until October 1.

Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Street

David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane

Hattie Perry Community Center – 4300 Ledbetter Street

Lakeside Park Community Center – 2200 Milam Street

Querbes Park and Community Center – 3500 Beverly Street

A.C. Steere “Purple Park” – 4009 Youree Drive

SPAR and Rock Solid Sports will open four swimming pools for the summer. Southern Hills and David Raines will open on May 29, Memorial Day, and operate from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Airport Park and Querbes pools will open on Tuesday, May 30.

The cost to swim is $2.50 per person for all ages; at Southern Hills, swimming costs $3.50 per person for all ages to swim and slide.

Airport Park Community Center – 6500 Kennedy Street

Querbes Park and Community Center – 3500 Beverly Street

David Raines Community Center – 2920 Round Grove Lane

Southern Hills Park and Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Pools are closed on Mondays. From Tuesday – Friday 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Southern Hills will also host senior water aerobics starting on May 30 from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.