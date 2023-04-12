BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier residents have a new opportunity to shop at local vendors at a community market opening Sunday.

The Barksdale Market will run continuously every Sunday from April 16 until June 18. The free event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and offers free parking. Up to three dozen vendors can set up shop each week.

Barksdale Market opening April 16 (Source: InstaGraham Events)

Barksdale Market opening April 16 (Source: InstaGraham Events)

Barksdale Market opening April 16 (Source: InstaGraham Events)

Visitors can browse goods ranging from honey to crafts, boutiques, produce and more. Some of the vendors available Sunday include:

Crawford Farms

Man Made Soap

Always Miss Bee Haven Honey

Grady’s BBQ and Southern Comfort Foods

SOBo Cold Brew

Johnny Tamale, Crazy Lemonade

Clown for Hire

Juniper’s Boutique

De’nic Pet Collection

Leggings Lady

Jobe16 Creations

Nailed It By Kelly

Christy’s Baked Goods Jams and Jellies

Entwined Arts

Stay Freshie

Beard Justice

Kev’s Kitchen

Homegrown in a Jar

The Barksdale Market is leashed pet friendly and offers activities for children. Guests can take a break in the indoor seating area. Public restrooms will be available.

You can find the market in the Bedrock Academy parking lot at 3224 Barksdale Blvd. near Southern Maid Doughnuts.