BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier residents have a new opportunity to shop at local vendors at a community market opening Sunday.
The Barksdale Market will run continuously every Sunday from April 16 until June 18. The free event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and offers free parking. Up to three dozen vendors can set up shop each week.
Visitors can browse goods ranging from honey to crafts, boutiques, produce and more. Some of the vendors available Sunday include:
- Crawford Farms
- Man Made Soap
- Always Miss Bee Haven Honey
- Grady’s BBQ and Southern Comfort Foods
- SOBo Cold Brew
- Johnny Tamale, Crazy Lemonade
- Clown for Hire
- Juniper’s Boutique
- De’nic Pet Collection
- Leggings Lady
- Jobe16 Creations
- Nailed It By Kelly
- Christy’s Baked Goods Jams and Jellies
- Entwined Arts
- Stay Freshie
- Beard Justice
- Kev’s Kitchen
- Homegrown in a Jar
The Barksdale Market is leashed pet friendly and offers activities for children. Guests can take a break in the indoor seating area. Public restrooms will be available.
You can find the market in the Bedrock Academy parking lot at 3224 Barksdale Blvd. near Southern Maid Doughnuts.