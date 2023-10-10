SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bally’s Shreveport supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the “Pink Your Drink” campaign starting Saturday, October 7th.

During the campaign, guests can order a selection of signature pink cocktails and mocktails, as well as signature pink desserts.

The items will be available at select Bally’s outlets through the end of the month.

Participating vendors include The Vintage Steakhouse, The Vintage Bar, Sportsmans’ Paradise Cafe, Celebrity Lounge, and Player’s Bar.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At the end of the month, Bally’s Shreveport will donate 10% of the sale proceeds to Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Awareness Month.