BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new art gallery and studio is set to open on the Louisiana Boardwalk this Saturday.

The three-in-one space for creatives is created by two friends and artists, Sara Rastegar and New Orleans native Eric Hess.

“The gallery was made because there wasn’t anything like this other than the two arts councils, uh, that was open every day of the week that presented higher-end art from the Gulf South Region, um, and so that’s what precipitated us to develop this,” says Creative Director, Hess.

Rastegar founded Point Studio Art, and Hess is the director and curator of Sanctuary Arts School, Glass Studios, Sanctuary Paint Parties, and Sas Gallerie.

Mural at Point Studio Art

Wooden Prints made by Sarah Rastegar

Sculpture by Point Studio Art

Print by Point Studio Art

Screen print at Point Studio Art

Screen print at Point Studio Art



Both masters in glass, they decided to bring their knowledge and love of arts to the people of Shreveport-Bossier.

The space offers paint parties, print parties, make-your-own prints on fabric, and workshops for all ages, and is all under the guidance of a professional artist.

“After I learned more about the city, uh, the art scene here, I was like, why not make [the studio] it public so that people can come learn and have fun, and then just create this community,” said Rastegar.

Rastegar says adults can bring their own food and drink, similar to Painting with A Twist but with fabrics.

Hess says the paint parties are an extension of the glass-blowing studio with a non-profit division.

“We’re going to be able to use the Sanctuary Paint Party room bringing in kids from Title 1 schools, the judicial justice system, PTSD, the elderly, some of the nursing homes so that they can have free arts program here also,” says Hess.

After Saturday’s grand opening, the three-in-one space will be open every day from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and is right across from Rocket-Fizz.