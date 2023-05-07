SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 318 Restaurant Week kicks off May 7 with over 50 restaurants across Shreveport and Bossier City offering exclusive specials all week.

Participating restaurants are offering $10 breakfast/lunch specials and $20 dinner specials, and the event highlights 12 unique dining experiences. The event runs from May 7 through May 13. Tickets to the special events are available online.

“We are very excited about the variety of restaurants and the unique specials we have available for 318 Restaurant Week. Our community and visitors alike can truly get a taste of the incredible Shreveport-Bossier local restaurant scene,” said Stacy Brown, president of the SBCTB. “Our cities have amazing local cuisine, and National Travel and Tourism Week gives us an excellent opportunity to shine a light on all the incredible local restaurant and business owners in our community.”

All seven Counter Culture locations in Shreveport-Bossier offer hot meat melts with a bag of chips and a baby Humphrey for their $10 lunch specials. Red Barn Crawfish and Seafood Market will serve “The Barn Bag,” which includes 3 lbs. of crawfish, ½ lb. shrimp, one corn, two potatoes, and two oz of Barn Dip for their $20 dinner special. Orlandeux’s Cross Lake Café offers a $25 brunch buffet and bottomless mimosas at their Second Line Sunday Brunch to kick off the celebratory week of food festivities from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

Experience the journey of sensory pairings at Pour on the Pairings at We Olive & Wine Bar in Bossier City. This dining experience will be on Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m.; tickets are $85. These are just a few of the 60+ breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and dining experiences offered throughout May 7 – 13.

The twelve exclusive dining experiences include: