SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Shreveport Brew collaborated with Mudbug Madness and Red River Revel last weekend to host their 14th annual beer festival.

The community came out to Festival Plaza to enjoy over 100 brands of beer, live entertainment, and delicious food vendors.

Every guest who came out to the festival had the chance to vote on their favorite home-brewed beer and the winner would be crowned “Best of Brew 2023“.

“Yeah, I mean this community is full of great festivals and great events. There’s always something to do, and so by coming out and supporting you let them know that you love the community. So we invite everybody out, and we love our sponsors, and we love our restaurants and our distributors and all the people who come. It’s a great time,” said co-chairman of Shreveport Brew Terri Matthews.

“Of course we want everybody to support it. Mudbug Madness and The Revel are the two premier festivals in the community, and so by supporting Brew, you’re supporting them, and that just adds to the quality of life in our community.”

Shreveport Brew plans to host more events in 2024 alongside Mudbug Madness and Red River Revel.