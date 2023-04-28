MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) — McCurtain Memorial Hospital is under a hard lockdown after a second bomb threat was made within two weeks.

CEO of McCurtain Memorial Hospital Brian Whitfield released a statement regarding a bomb threat that caused an evacuation of the hospital Thursday.

According to the statement, MMH received a bomb threat from an unidentified individual who called the hospital’s registration department and said there was a bomb inside the hospital.

Whitfield said the registration team took immediate action to inform the administration and immediately followed protocol to institute an emergency evacuation of the property and contact law enforcement.

All patients were evacuated to an offsite location in an abundance of caution. All staff left the campus and joined patients at the designated evacuation site. The team of medical doctors, nurse practitioners, and nursing staff accompanied the patients and remained with them while law enforcement searched and cleared the hospital.

Several agencies responded to the emergency call including the Idabel Police Department, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police. Within an hour, the premises were cleared and patients, as well as staff, returned to the premises.

This is the second bomb threat called to MMH in the last two weeks. The previous bomb threat also threatened to detonate a bomb placed in the hospital the night before. That threat, too, resulted in a large presence of law enforcement and an evacuation of at least two critical patients.

“Todays evacuation could have ended poorly for at least some of our patients and I share these details in hopes that whomever is behind these calls will consider the impact that this attempt to cause panic has had on real peoples lives,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said he is instituting very stiff security measures, including a hard lockdown at the hospital that will remain in effect until further notice.

Officials say the FBI and other law enforcement are working to determine the person behind the bomb threats.

The complete statement can be read here.