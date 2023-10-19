SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Oklahoma has become the first state in the nation to require teens to take a work-zone safety course.

A new law will require all teens in Oklahoma to complete the Oklahoma Work Zone Safe and First Responder Safety course online before applying for an intermediate driver’s license.

The new law will take effect on Nov. 1.

Work Zone Safe and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Service Oklahoma are highlighting the new law.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States, so new drivers must understand how to safely drive around first responders and in work zones.

Ninety-one motorists have been killed in Oklahoma work zone crashes since 2014.

Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said the state wants teens learning how to drive to benefit from safety education before they get behind the wheel.

“Work zones require all drivers to be very focused by putting away all distractions to ensure that they, other motorists, and our workers all stay safe.”