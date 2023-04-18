MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The McCurtain Memorial Hospital has evacuated all staff and patients due to a bomb threat.

According to Idabel police, a bomb threat was made to the hospital around 2:30 p.m. The hospital was evacuated as a precaution.

A caller reportedly said there is a bomb inside the hospital and if the administration does not condemn the commissioners they will detonate the bomb.

A search is underway for explosives but nothing has been found yet.

This evacuation comes the day after the hospital was placed on lockdown Monday following protests calling for the resignation of McCurtain County officials.

“To ensure that we are able to respond, if needed, to the medical needs of our patients and the community – I am ordering a lockdown of McCurtain Memorial Hospital at 7:00AM Monday, April 17 until lifted.” said Brian Whitfield, CEO of McCurtain Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.