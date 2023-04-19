IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings submitted his resignation Wednesday after he and other officials were accused of making racist and violent comments during a commissioners meeting last month.

According to the McCurtain County Clerk’s Office, Jennings brought in his resignation first thing Wednesday morning. They reportedly advised him that his resignation has to go to the Governor’s Office.

Recordings of conversations at the meeting included individuals discussing killing a reporter and returning to lynching Black people. After the release of the recorded conversations, Gov. Stitt called for the resignations of the four officials allegedly involved including Jennings, investigator Alicia Manning, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix and Sheriff Kevin Clardy.

The comments sparked public outrage and protests. On Tuesday afternoon a caller reportedly made a bomb threat against the hospital, demanding the administration condemn the commissioners.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on their Facebook claiming the released recordings were altered and transcripts reported do not match the recordings. They are reportedly are looking to file charges.

Oklahoma State University Professor in Mass Communication Law Joey Senat says the recordings were made in a public place with no expectation of privacy and he does not believe it was illegal for the reporter to make them.