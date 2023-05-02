MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – Protestors gathered Tuesday in McCurtain Co. as the jail administrator was placed on leave by the Jail Trust.

Many attending the meeting wanted jail administrator, Larry Hendrix, fired.

Hendrix was allegedly recorded following a March 6 county commission meeting, making racist and hateful comments, as well as threatening the lives of two journalists.

Tuesday, the Jail Trust met to evaluate Hendrix employment status.

Those who attended the meeting were left with more questions than answers. Just before adjourning, Idabel Mayor Craig Young is heard asking, “who will be in this position?”

The Jail Trust adjourned, then remained completely silent while walking out of the room.

“They were asking for the resignation,” said Cheryl Bible, Idabel citizen. “They didn’t give us any answers about the resignation. The mayor tried to ask them some questions. They wouldn’t even respond to him so we really don’t have no kind of understanding at all.”

They decided Hendrix will be put on paid leave until the Oklahoma Attorney General’s investigation into Hendrix is finished.

The individual who chairs the committee is Sheriff Kevin Clardy, who was also allegedly heard on the audio recordings.

He left the meeting without speaking, leaving residents questioning their own safety.

“I’m like everyone else now,” Bible said. “I fear for my life. They went in there. They didn’t give us any answers. They mayor tried to talk to him, they wouldn’t even listen to him. They wouldn’t even respond to him. So me, myself, I’m upset. I’m very upset.”

Thus far, Clardy has refused to resign.

On April 19, District 2 County Commissioner Mark Jennings, who was also allegedly heard on the recording, resigned from his position.

We spoke with the McCurtain Co. District Attorney’s Office today. They told us the Oklahoma Attorney General is in possession of all materials related to the investigation of Hendrix, Clardy, Manning and Jennings.