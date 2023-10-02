BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Voters, curious about what’s on the ballot for state races in the upcoming election? Before going to the polls, see who’s running for governor, attorney general, treasurer and more.
Election day for the Louisiana primary is Oct. 14, and early voting runs from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 (except Sunday, Oct. 1). Across Louisiana, voters will cast ballots for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer.
Qualifying for state and local races was Aug. 8-10. If a race had only one candidate at the end of qualifying at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10., that person is set to take office at the start of the next term.
Mike Strain, a Republican, won the commissioner of agriculture and forestry seat unopposed. Tim Temple, a Republican, won the insurance commissioner seat after opponent Rich Weaver, a Democrat, withdrew.
Richard Nelson, a Republican, withdrew from the race for governor after the ballots had been created. Votes for him will still be counted in the final results.
Omar Dantzler Jr., Democrat, had initially been qualified to run for governor, but the Secretary of State website now has him listed as Other/Disqualified.
Chester Pritchett, No Party, withdrew from the race for lieutenant governor.
Learn where you can cast early ballots here. While some races will be set during the primary, the general election will be Nov. 18.
Meet the candidates for Louisiana governor
- Benjamin Barnes, Independent
- Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel, Republican
- Daniel M. “Danny” Cole, Democrat
- Xavier Ellis, Republican
- “Keitron” Gagnon, No Party
- Sharon W. Hewitt, Republican
- Jeffery Istre, Independent
- “Xan” John, Republican
- “Jeff” Landry, Republican
- Hunter Lundy, Independent
- John Schroder, Republican
- Frank Scurlock, Independent
- Stephen “Wags” Waguespack, Republican
- Shawn D. Wilson, Democrat
Meet the candidates for lieutenant governor
- Elbert Guillory, Republican
- “Tami” Hotard, Republican
- Willie Jones, Democrat
- William “Billy” Nungesser, Republican
- Bruce Payton, Independent
- Gary Rispone, No Party
Meet the candidates for secretary of state
- “Gwen” Collins-Greenup, Democrat
- “Mike” Francis, Republican
- Amanda “Smith” Jennings, Other
- Thomas J. Kennedy III, Republican
- Nancy Landry, Republican
- Arthur A. Morrell, Democrat
- Clay Schexnayder, Republican
- Brandon Trosclair, Republican
Meet the candidates for attorney general
- Lindsey Cheek, Democrat
- “Marty” Maley, Republican
- “Liz” Baker Murrill, Republican
- John Stefanski, Republican
- Perry Walker Terrebonne, Democrat
Meet the candidates for treasurer
- John Fleming, Republican
- Dustin Granger, Democrat
- Scott McKnight, Republican