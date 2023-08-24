Bossier, La (KTAL/KMSS) —

The state of Louisiana has been under a burn ban since the beginning of August and the State Agriculture and Forestry Commission continues to report fires and wildfires.



The AFC reported a staggering 135 wildfires across Louisiana this week alone

Shreveport’s bossier city had reports of more than 100 fires since the first of June.

The parish has yet to see a wild fire since the burn ban was enacted — and they want to keep it that way.

“People in Bossier have been really attentive and really done a good job with this. But .. just keep it on your mind, there is a statewide burn ban.” Said Bossier Parish Sherriff Julian Wittington.

Bossier parish fire and police departments want more residents to take the burn ban seriously and understand the consequences.

“If your fire gets out and burned down your neighbor’s house, guess what? You’re going by your neighbor a new house. There’s a lot of serious consequences for just one careless moment. And that’s really all it takes.” Said Sherriff Julian Wittington.

Those who violate the burn ban will get a ticket and can spend up to 6 months in jail and could possibly be held civilly responsible.

” We haven’t had any problems but we want to stay ahead of it and not have any problems. We don’t want to have start putting people in jail over violating burn bans.. but it could happen.”

Fire departments continue to speak about the risk to fire fighters safety during the burn ban.

” On the other side of it is safety for the firefighters and personnel. It’s very hot. Read before the heat index. Out in this heat and we’re here trying to fight these fires. Very dangerous, easily avoided by number.” said the president of the Bossier Fire Chief Association Robert Roe

Roe said that about 40% of the fires started in Bossier are from residents still burning items inappropriately.