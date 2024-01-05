We are looking at two very big rain events during the next seven days. So I will try to be brief, just like Sergeant Friday said in the NBC series “DRAGNET” from 1951-1959, “Just the facts, M’am.”

A potent storm system is moving through the ArkLaTex as we speak. It appears that the rain will likely continue before easing up and exiting our area late this afternoon. There is a small chance that there may be temperatures low enough in the higher elevations of SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas that could yield a snow/rain possibility. This scenario is not set in stone by any means. Nonetheless, Friday will be a wet and cold day with high temperatures hovering in the 40s. The heaviest rainfall will range roughly from 1.5 inches in the southern half of the area with lesser amounts along and north of I 30.

Current Futurecast

Futurecast Rainfall Potential

Luckily, warmer weather will be likely over the weekend with highs in the 50s to low 60s north to south. However, morning lows will be either side of 30°. Yet another potent system will gather strength and eject from the Rockies and head our way. By Monday through Tuesday, the system will spawn rain and storms before decreasing during the day Tuesday. While a threat of severe storms will be on the low side, very windy conditions will be found Monday into Tuesday. Do be prepared!

The rest of the 7 Day Forecast will find the coolest afternoon high temperatures either side of 50° Tuesday and the coldest morning lows either side of 30° Wednesday.