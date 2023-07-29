CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport man on trial for slaying a man in 2020 was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Friday.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney, 24-year-old Devoris Antonio Hardy was convicted of negligent homicide for the fatal shooting of Jacoby Ware on December 6, 2020.

During the trial, prosecutors told jurors that Ware and a passenger arrived at the Tobacco Shop on the corner of Pines Road and West 70th Street. At that time, Hardy walked across Pine Road to the Tobacco Shop.

Ware’s passenger exited the vehicle as Hardy approached the driver’s side. Hardy is said to have reached into his pocket and pulled out a gun, and shot Ware at point-blank range. The passenger returned fire, injuring Hardy’s hand and hip.

Hardy fled to a nearby business, where he was located by police and apprehended.

While in custody, Hardy gave a post-Miranda statement that the district attorney said contradicted surveillance video from the Tobacco Shop.

Hardy returns to court on August 14, 2023, for sentencing and additional proceedings on an illegal use of weapons charge.