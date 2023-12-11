(KTAL/KMSS) – The Nationwide Challenge Contest is allowing local schools to win $5,000 for their musical program on campus. The insurance company is looking for the best recreation of the viral Nationwide Jingle sung by Zaya Campbell.

Nationwide posted to their TikTok with this caption: “Calling all high school teachers, school music groups, and bands: Zaya Campbell, the voice behind the viral Nationwide Jingle, is passing the mic! Share your version of the Nationwide jingle,”

The rules for the contest sponsored by Nationwide Mutual Insurance are listed below.

Eligibility requires an officially recognized High School Musical group.

Wednesday, December 13th, 2023, at 6:59 p.m. CT / 7:59 p.m. ET is the entry deadline.

The Jingle must include “Nationwide is on your side.”

The entry hashtag #NationwideChallengeContest must be included in the post or caption.

Tag @Nationwide

The video setting must be public and posted as an original, not a stitch, duet, or reply.

Read the rules carefully on the Nationwide contest description to ensure valid entry.

Join us for a LIVE interview at 3:00 p.m. with contest organizers for more details on how you can enter today! Leave our Digital Anchor, Brittany Defran, your questions.