OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The McCurtain County Sheriff has been formally called to resign, as have a Commissioner, Investigator, and Jail Administrator who were recorded talking with one another after a county commissioners’ meeting in early March.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Sunday that expressed his thoughts concerning the recorded comments. Stitt said he will not stand by idly while this takes place.

“I am both appalled and disheartened to hear of the horrid comments made by officials in McCurtain County,” said Stitt. “There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office.”

The Governor then called for the immediate resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix.

In the statement released on Apr. 16, Stitt said he will call on the OSBI to start an investigation into potentially illegal conduct.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.