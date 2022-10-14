The Congressional Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has released previously unseen footage of Congressional leaders’ response on the day, shortly before voting to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

The January 6 Committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump on October 13, a statement said.

Footage released by the committee on the same day shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi telling acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, “They’re breaking the law in many different ways and quite frankly, much of it at the instigation of the President of the United States.”

Then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer can be heard asking Rosen, “Why don’t you get the president to tell them to leave the Capitol […] a public statement they should all leave?”

Credit: January 6th Committee via Storyful