SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is in Shreveport to meet with travel writers from across the nation as part of the Central States Chapter of the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) conference. The conference is taking place from February 15 to February 18 at the Hilton Hotel in Downtown Shreveport.

The writers will be speaking and promoting Shreveport. Many of the first-time visitors are here to experience Louisiana’s unique culture, carnival season, and great food for themselves. The conference ends with a Mardi Gras bash at the Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade on February 18.

Nungesser also weighed in on the economic impact of Mardi Gras.

“Over the years, growing Mardi Gras, realizing it’s not just New Orleans, has really helped areas like North Louisiana not only grow in the krewes and the people that participate but also the out-of-town visitors. And they both contribute millions to the economy,” Nungesser told KTAL morning anchor Jezzamine Wolk.

The Lieutenant Governor also mentioned that over the last 7 years, there have been more than 80 hotels built across Louisiana, outside of New Orleans, for all the out-of-town visitors.

According to the Lieutenant Governor’s office, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Louisiana had seven record-breaking years in tourism. In 2019, the 5 parades in Shreveport generated $33 million. In 2020, Shreveport-Bossier had a $22 million economic impact.

Officials are expecting to break tourism records in Louisiana this year, too.