(WFLA) — CNN veteran investigative journalist Drew Griffin died over the weekend at the age of 60, according to the news network.

CNN said Griffin, who worked as a senior investigative correspondent, died Saturday after battling cancer. However, the journalist kept his illness private and worked until the day he died.

“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”

Griffin worked as an investigative reporter for CNN for 18 years, and his work won him numerous accolades such as Emmys, Peabody awards, and Murrow awards.

Prior to his time at CNN, the Chicago native spent time reporting at stations in Illinois, Florida, California, and other states.

