(KLFY) – July is National Ice Cream Month and Blue Bell has a new “monster” variety in stores now with Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream.

Monster Cookie Dough is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, but loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” said Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Some of the other special flavors you can enjoy in stores right now include Dr. Pepper Float Ice Cream and Java Jolt Ice Cream.

Monster Cookie Dough is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.