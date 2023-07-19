UPDATE: Jamar Ross was turned over to CPS custody on Wednesday at about 8:20 a.m. by Tarhondia Jackson, according to Tyler police.

Officials said Jackson was arrested on a charge from a separate offense and booked into the Smith County Jail.

“The Tyler Police Department wants to thank the citizens of Tyler and surrounding areas for all of the tips called in and the media for sharing the information,” police said.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An Amber Alert has been issued by a Smith County judge for Jamar Ross, a missing 11-month-old child out of Tyler.

A judge ordered for Jamar to be under the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services last week, but he has not been turned over to a caseworker, according to DFPS.

Tyler Police Department received a call from Child Protective Services on Friday, July 14 at 1:30 stating that they were supposed to take the child into their custody from a residence in the 800 block of West Mims Street in Tyler.

Officials believe Ross is in the custody of his mother, Tarhondia Jackson, 26.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ross or Jackson is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.