NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An early-Saturday morning one-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Natchitoches woman.

Judy Sowell was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office, at the scene of the accident on University Parkway.

Just after 6 a.m. Saturday, Natchitoches Police officers responded to reports of a fatal crash in the 4000 block of University Parkway.

The initial investigation by the Natchitoches Police Department revealed that Sowell was driving a 2001 Toyota Avalon westbound on University Parkway when, for reasons still under investigation, the car veered off the road and overturned.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who has any additional information about this crash is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.