NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating an early-Saturday morning crash in Natchitoches Parish that claimed the life of a Denham Springs man.

Nicholas Bernard, 26, was pronounced dead, while a passenger suffered moderate injuries in the rollover crash, according to troopers from LSP Troop E.

At around 6 a.m. Saturday, LSP troopers responded to reports of a crass on Interstate-49 just south of Natchitoches.

When they arrived, troopers found Bernard, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and his injured passenger, who was restrained. The passenger was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed Barnard was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 north on I-49. For reason still under investigation, Bernard’s truck veered off the roadway, and entered the median, then struck a guardrail and overturned, ejecting the unrestrained Bernard.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.