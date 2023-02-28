SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It may only be February, but we had a little taste of playoff hockey this weekend in the Hirsch with the Mudbugs and Brahmas wrapping up their regular-season series.

Extra time was needed to decide both matchups, with the Mudbugs winning in overtime on Friday and the Brahmas picking up a 1-0 shootout victory on Saturday.

Shreveport now sits tied for third in the South with the New Mexico Ice Wolves. This weekend presents a big opportunity, as the Mudbugs will travel to Corpus Christi for a two-game set. The Ice Rays currently sit in last place in the NAHL’s South Division and are 0-4 against the Mudbugs this season. However, Head Coach Jason Campbell isn’t overlooking this Corpus Christi team.

“It’s no different for me,” said Campbell. “It should be no different for our guys. Corpus to me, I like their team. I’ve always liked their team this year. We’ve had success against them, but I felt like we also played the right way each time we played them too. They’ve made some changes since the last time we played them, made some trades at the trade deadline and stuff like that, so they’ve got some new life over there as well. To me, it’s just another South Division battle.”

If you’re a Mudbugs fan, you’re also an Odessa fan for the weekend. If Shreveport wins both games against Corpus Christi, and if Odessa can pick up one victory against New Mexico, the Bugs will take over sole possession of third in the South.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm both Friday and Saturday from Corpus Christi.