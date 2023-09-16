SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A major accident resulting in one fatality, a male speeding on his motorcycle down North Market Street collided with a grey car at 3.39 p.m.

Shreveport Police Department says the motorcycle exploded after the collision and he died on impact.

SPD says the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident was located on cross street’s Booth Drive and Bobbitt Place.

There are several units on the scene. SPD stated the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.