SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana’s public libraries had an impressive 9 million-plus visits in 2022, with patrons borrowing a staggering 46 million items, marking a significant double-digit growth from the previous year.

According to a press release, in-person visits saw an increase of 21% compared to the prior year, and patron borrowing rose by 13% compared to 2021.

According to the report:

Shreve Memorial Library had 191 326 registered borrowers – 83.54 percent of the population,

Bossier Parish Library had 53,257 registered borrowers 41.2 percent of the population.

“Our libraries are true community hubs with so many different and invaluable services. A vibrant state needs vibrant public libraries, and we have that here in Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

The State Library of Louisiana collected data on 67 public libraries in the state.

The use of electronic resources also continues to grow. Patrons used public library computers 1.8 million times, and 4.7 million logged into Wi-Fi in 2022, according to the report.

“These figures clearly show the public’s enthusiasm for all the services libraries provide, especially when you consider that Louisiana’s population is about 4.5 million people,” said State Librarian Meg Placke.

The report revealed there were 2.4 million library cardholders in 2022, almost 54% of the state.

“I’ve been putting this report together for a long time, and I’m so gratified to see these numbers show growth,” said Associate State Librarian Michael Golrick. “Patrons have made it clear that they value what their local libraries offer.”