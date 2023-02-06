OIL CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Oil City man who went missing on Saturday has been located as of 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies located Alfred Blankenship in a wooded area behind Oil City Elementary Magnet School on the night of Feb. 6. He was transported to North Caddo Medical Center by a North Caddo Medical Ambulance, where he is undergoing an evaluation.

The 80-year-old went missing from his home on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. He was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Caddo Patrol deputies organized a search and rescue plan and were able to find him with the use of a drone equipped with night vision capabilities.

Deputies and Blankenship were able to walk out of the woods together before he was transported to NCMC.