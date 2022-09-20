FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – After his impressive final drive that resulted in a big win for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Cooper Rush is getting a lot of praise from both coaches and the media.

Rush, who was forced into action as the starter after Dak Prescott had hand surgery last week, was impressive out the gate on Sunday against the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals.

Although the second half performance was not as strong as the first, it was the final drive that Rush used to lead the team into range for a 50-yard last second field goal by Brett Maher to seal the 20-17 win for Dallas.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has some thoughts on Cooper Rush as a backup quarterback and also looks at a potential timeline for Dak Prescott to rejoin the team on the field.

The Cowboys don’t play again until Monday when they travel to face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.