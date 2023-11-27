FRISCO (SILVER STAR NATION) — Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott has been on a hot streak this season, and his performance in last Thursday’s, November 23, game was no different, Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola said.

How did he get on this hot streak? The answer: Dad Strength, Prescott explained.

Prescott announced that he and his significant other are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in March 2024.

“I was pumped, honestly, I was,” Prescott said in a press conference. “I mean, as I just alluded to, God’s timing. Blessed, we’re super, super blessed to have that responsibility, but at the same time, have the opportunity to start a family.”

As he and his family are looking forward to their newest member, Spagnola said, Prescott is transparent with his fans as always.

Going into next week’s game against the Seahawks, Prescott can continue his hot streak by keeping up the good connections with the wide receivers, according to Spagnola.